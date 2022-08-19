The director of communications at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has reportedly blocked some parents of babies who died at the hospital.

Tweets posted by affected parents suggest Tiffany Jones has blocked them.

One writes, "Oh dear I wonder why the Communication and Engagement Director @nottmhospitals has felt the need to block ALL the dead-baby mums and dads who’s lives have been destroyed.

"That’s not very engaging is it @tiffanyemma? excluded once again, for what?"

In another tweet, one parent questions if the account used by the press officer is actually being used for official communications - and also cites an apology made by Tiffany Jones, who has since deleted her account.

"I apologise wholeheartedly for the upset my decision to block some individuals from my personal Twitter account may unintentionally caused."The parent added: "Can someone please tell me how this is a "personal" account ? It appears it’s used directly for NUH comms."

A spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We offer our sincere apologies for the undue upset caused.

"We know the devastation caused to families when we have not delivered the best care in our maternity service and we are committed to engaging with and listening to families in order to make the necessary improvements."

What is the Nottingham maternity scandal?

Maternity services at Nottingham City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre are rated as inadequate overall following inspections.

The Care Quality Commission has listed a number of concerns and issues with the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, following unannounced inspections in March.

Inspectors told the trust it must make "significant and immediate improvements" to its maternity services as it said women and babies may not be safe.

A senior midwife, Donna Ockenden - who led the Shrewsbury maternity scandal probe - has since been appointed to chair an independent inquiry into maternity issues at the trust.

Over 100 families wrote to the then Health Secretary Sajid Javid, calling for her to launch her investigation.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust it must make “significant and immediate improvements” to its maternity services as it said women and babies may not be safe.

A later inspection said that Nottingham City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre require improvement and maternity services at both sites remain rated inadequate overall.

Nottingham University Hospitals says it is working hard to make the necessary improvements but recognises it has "more to do".