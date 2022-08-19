Police in Shropshire hope a new plastic addition to their team will help encourage drivers to go slower.

'Bob' the pop-up copper is a plastic cutout of a policeman holding a speed camera.

He has been placed on the side of the road in South Shropshire by West Mercia Police in an attempt to tackle speeding.

The life-size plastic policeman has been dressed up in a high-vis outfit with a handheld speed camera to remind drivers to think about how fast they are going.

'Bob' is one of two plastic policemen being trialled in South Shropshire to reduce speeding, alongside existing police procedures.

Bob is one of two plastic policemen Credit: West Mercia Police

Sergeant Damien Kelly from West Mercia Police is managing the trial. He said: "keeping communities safe is one of our organisational priorities and pop-up cops are simply an additional tool we can use alongside our partners to respond to community concerns about speeding."

The pop-up cop plan is said to have come from one of West Mercia's Police officers who saw a pop-up cop being used in Scotland.

In a Tweet, Sergeant Kelly said 'Bob' will help reduce speeding in the Munslow area.

He added: "At first glance, Bob does make you check your speed which is a positive reminder about road safety in itself."

"We appreciate that motorists will quickly realise that Bob is a cut-out, which is why we will be using him smartly and efficiently alongside other speed prevention activity."

West Mercia Police hope Bob will encourage drivers travelling in South Shropshire to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed.

"This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in the area and improve the safety of the road for all those who use them," Sgt Kelly concluded.