A man who set fire to a campervan with his ex-girlfriend and her new partner inside has been jailed.

Kenneth Jones appeared before Gloucester Crown Court earlier today after travelling from his house in Dames Road in Wanstead, London to Cheltenham.

The 64-year-old hired a car in the town before driving to a petrol station to fill a two-litre soft drink bottle with fuel.

He then used the fuel to set alight his ex-girlfriends campervan in Alderton near Tewkesbury around midnight on February 18.

Jones was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.

The couple were woken up by a neighbour Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Jones' ex-girlfriend and her new partner were asleep as he watched flames engulf the campervan.

A neighbour, who was trying to settle a baby, spotted the fire and alerted the couple.

Jones was charged with stalking involving fear of violence, several counts of criminal damage, and arson with intent to endanger life.

He pleaded guilty to arson but denied it was done with intent to endanger life.

Gloucester Crown Court heard Jones previously stalked his ex-partner by repeatedly travelling to the Black Country and causing damage to her car.

Detective Constable Allun Johnson said: "It is a miracle no one was either seriously injured or killed due to Jones' atrocious actions."

"His unacceptable behaviour escalated from damaging the victim's car on multiple occasions, turning up unannounced at her address, stalking her in his vehicle and culminated in him endangering both her and her partner's lives."

"Stalking is not flattering - it's unwanted and unwarranted behaviour that causes fear and these actions can have a devastating impact.

"Jones decided to use a hire car that night, and thought he could get away with what he did. However, we were able to show his stalking behaviour where he followed her in his car prior to the arson, which the victim hadn't known had been happening," he added.