ITV News Central Correspondent Charlotte Cross reports on the Women's World Gliding Championships.

The world's top female gliders are halfway through a two-week competition in Leicestershire. They're competing to be crowned the Women's World Gliding Champion.

It's the first time the event has ever been held in the UK.

An airfield in Husband's Bosworth in Leicestershire is hosting the global event and it has attracted more than 40 pilots.

Competition organisers hope it builds on the success of the Lionesses Euro victory and the Commonwealth Games to encourage more women and young girls to give it a go.

Suzanne Robinson is one of the event organisers. She is thrilled with the outcome of the gliding competition.

Speaking to ITV News Central Suzanne said: "It's inspiring, it's exhilarating, it's fun, it's fabulous."

"Especially on the back of the football championships, the ladies brought it home, and off the back of the Commonwealth Games, to have everything around us. There's a real buzz for women in sport at the moment."

Two of the 44 female pilots taking part in the competition are Phoebe Kershaw and Lucy Pittam.

They've both been flying since the age of 14 and are enjoying the UK's first ever world gliding championships.

It's Phoebe's first time flying in a world gliding championship. She says "it's brilliant meeting all these new pilots."

She's also looking forward to the next competition: "I'm already thinking about going down to next year's worlds which is in Spain so hopefully meeting even more people through here."

Lucy wanted to start gliding after visiting an air museum and has been hooked ever since.

She said: "I really liked the planes, then I came here and got offered a free flight with an instructor. And ever since then I haven't looked back."

"I suppose people think it's quite a male sport and male-dominated, which I'm not going to lie, it is - but people think that girls can't do it, but they really can."

Around 5 to 8 per cent of gliders are women, but organisers and pilots are hoping this event will help encourage more women and girls to get involved.