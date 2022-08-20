Increased police patrols along the River Wye in Hereford are continuing after another reported sexual offence took place on Saturday morning (20 August).

The reported serious incident took place near Victoria Bridge at around 1.50am.

West Mercia Police say a man in his 30s was arrested and remains in police custody.

Officers have been carrying out high visibility foot patrols along the river paths, following a number of recent offences, and these patrolling officers were informed of the incident.

The force says it is not linking this incident with other late night river path attacks in recent weeks.

Detectives are also investigating two cases of rape, one case of indecent exposure and one sexual assault.

The series of late-night incidents have been reported since 31 July, and are alleged to have happened on Sunday 31 July, Wednesday 3 August, Sunday 7 August, Friday 12 August and Saturday 20 August

All are said to have happened near the King George V playing fields, Victoria Bridge, and the rowing club.

Police are increasing patrols along the river near Victoria Bridge in Hereford after five sexual offences were reported within three weeks. Credit: ITV News Central

Superintendent Damian Pettit, said: “I’m aware that there have been previous reports of incidents along the river path in recent weeks.

"Understandably this may cause concern within the local community.

“I completely understand these concerns and can confirm that our increased patrols along the river paths and local area continue.“At present this incident is not being linked to the previous offences in the area, however we keep an open mind during the investigation.”