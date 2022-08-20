Police officers investigating the fatal stabbing of a 46-year-old man in Nottingham have charged a third suspect with murder.

Darren Davis, 46, died in hospital after being attacked in Radford Boulevard in Radford on Wednesday 10 August.

Levalle Likutu was arrested on Thursday 18 August and police have now charged him with murder.

The 18 year-old is due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates Court today.

Nottinghamshire Police have also charged two other men with the murder.

Faheem Younis, 41, and Ryan Aziz, 34, were remanded in custody on Thursday and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday 22 August.

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re pleased to have now taken a further step in our investigation by charging a third suspect.

“What happened to Darren was an absolute tragedy and it’s not lost on any of us investigating his death how much of an impact this has had on his loved ones.

“As ever, our thoughts remain with Darren’s family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers at this incredibly difficult time.”