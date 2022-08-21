A man has died in hospital with a 'serious' head injury after being attacked in Leicester city centre.

Leicestershire Police say they were called to High Street by crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 4.20am on Friday 19 August.The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 20 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A large stretch of High Street and Carts Lane were cordoned off after the attack. Credit: BPM Media

Officers initially feared the victim had suffered critical injuries but have since confirmed he has died.

A large stretch of High Street and Carts Lane were cordoned off after the attack.A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to the incident in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

"A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has currently been released on police bail."