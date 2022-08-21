Thousands celebrate Leicester's Belgrave Mela after two-year wait

Play Brightcove video

ITV Central's Mark Gough reports from Leicester where thousands of people have gathered to celebrate a mela.

Leicester's Belgrave Mela has returned for the first time after being cancelled for two years in a row due to the Covid pandemic.

Hundreds of people descended on the city centre as visitors from across the UK joined the festivities.

The event, which is run in association with Leicester City Council, is being held at its usual place destination in the city centre.

The original event started in Belgrave in 1982 when the local authority and the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre dreamed up a way to bring communities together.

It was meant to be a one-off but it was so popular that it returned year after year and eventually outgrew its original place - which is why it is today held in the city centre.

Pravin Mistry, the festival director, said the aim was to bring a "glittering mix of live music, dance, food, fashion arts and culture" for people to enjoy.

Leicester Market was once again transformed into a South Asian bazaar selling delicious, authentic food, jewellery and clothing.

The Mela food court served an array of foods from across the subcontinent, including authentic Indian tea, green coconuts, kulfi ice cream and fresh sugar cane juices.

A main stage hosted local performers as well as well-known stars. Sabras Radio hosted its Roadshow event featuring a line-up of musicians.