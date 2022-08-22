A man who was arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on bail.

Police officers who were patrolling a path along the River Wye in Hereford made an arrest after a male victim approached them on Saturday (August 20).

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident had been reported near Victoria Bridge at around 1:50 in the morning.

The incident is the fifth serious sexual assault to happen along the river path in three weeks.

West Mercia Police say increased patrols will continue along the River Wye in Hereford.

Hereford Chief Inspector Ross Jones said: "Increased patrols by both uniformed and plain clothes officers will continue along the river path, particularly during the late evening and overnight."

He praised the late-night patrols by saying they were "able to respond to this report immediately, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old male."

Police are also investigating four other serious sexual assaults Credit: ITV News Central

Police are continuing to investigate two cases of rape, one case of indecent exposure and one sexual assault.

However, the force is not linking the most recent incident with the four other assaults in the area.

The series of late-night incidents have been reported since 31 July, and are alleged to have happened on Sunday 31 July, Wednesday 3 August, Sunday 7 August, Friday 12 August and Saturday 20 August

All are said to have happened near the King George V playing fields, Victoria Bridge, and the rowing club.