A young mum has said she feels 'trapped' in her 11th floor flat after the building's lift was reported out of service two weeks ago.

20-year-old Rhiannon Cotterell and her 11-month-old baby daughter Esme live in Thomas House in Bloxwich in Walsall in the West Midlands.

Rhiannon says the lift in the building has been out of service for more than two weeks.

She says she's been unable to enjoy time outside with Esme because of how hard it is to leave the flat with a child under one.

The mum-of-one says she has contacted Walsall Council about the broken lift and struggles she faces.

She said: "I have no help at all. It is a council-operated flat and we've had no lift for two weeks now."

"It has happened loads of times now that it is out of order. I keep calling the council and they're just not helping at all."

Rhiannon says she has to carry both her baby and the pushchair up the stairs. "I have to carry my baby on my side and then have to fold my pushchair up and take that up and down the stairs with me as well."

"It takes up a lot of time because I'm on the 11th floor and it's a 16-story flat so it isn't just bad for me but other people as well."

The stay-at-home-mum, who moved into the flat last November, says she suffers from depression and anxiety and says she can't look out of the balcony door as it scares her.

Each flat in Thomas House in Bloxwich has a balcony Credit: Google Maps

Rhiannon says she called the council on August 5th. She said they recognised it is a problem but they said they are sorting it.

Corporate Director of Operations at Walsall Housing Group, who manage the flats, Fay Shanahan, says "the lift was due to be fixed on Wednesday, August 17. "

"We have two lifts at Thomas House, one stops at even-numbered floors and the other stops at odd-numbered floors. The lift serving Ms Cotterell's floor has been unavailable for just under two weeks due to refurbishment of the communal landings."

She suggested Ms Cotterell uses the second lift as it is "operating as normal and is available to all residents in the block to use."

Ms Shanahan added: "We are taking this issue seriously and can only apologise to our customers for the inconvenience."