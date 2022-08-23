Conservative activists have released a range of politics-themed condoms and dental dams ahead of the party's conference in Birmingham this October.

The condoms feature slogans on the packaging - including 'strong and stable', 'honourable member', 'Unleash Britain's potential' and 'Labour isn't working, but this condom will (*99% of the time)'.

As well as the above, certain MPs have had personalised branding on the condoms, including the MP for Birmingham Northfield, Gary Sambrook, who gave permission to have ‘Strap it for Sambrook’ printed on one variety.

Condoms have been provided at political conferences previously - for example, in 2018, when UKIP members received protection with Nigel Farage's face on them.

It is thought around 40 of the condoms have been produced.

What is the Conservative Party Conference and when is it?

The Conservative Party Conference begins on the Sunday 2 October and runs for four days.

It gives attendees the chance to attend speeches by party activists and representatives.

A keynote address is also given by the party leader, which will either be Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss - depending on the outcome of an ongoing leadership contest.

The conference will be held at the International Convention Centre on Birmingham's Broad Street.