'Group of 50 youths' target Nottingham McDonald’s 'stealing food and drink'

Police are pursuing a group of youths who jumped over the counter at a Nottingham McDonald’s and "stole food and soft drinks".

Officers say a group of around 50 youths piled into the Clumber Street fast-food chain on Sunday, August 21, at around 9pm.

Around seven of the group allegedly jumped over the counter and started stealing the food that was being prepared in the kitchen, police said.

Officers said they also helped themselves to soft drinks while a number of the group decided to film the incident on their mobile phones. Once they left, around 20 of the group stayed in the restaurant and were threatening and abusive towards staff.

Police attended the incident, but the group had dispersed.

There were also reports that the group are congregating outside the Milton Street McDonald’s at around 10pm.

Nothing was taken from the Milton Street McDonald’s and the group had left the scene when police arrived.

The group are believed to be between 14 to 16-years-old and dressed in tracksuit bottoms, hats and caps.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are treating this incident very seriously. This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks.

“It is completely unacceptable. No arrests have been made yet, but we will be working with the Clumber Street McDonald’s and carrying out CCTV inquiries to find those responsible.”