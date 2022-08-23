A 60-year-old man accused of the manslaughter of his next-door neighbour has been found not guilty by a jury.

Arthur Cabourn has been on trial after punching his neighbour Alan Youd, 69, in a fight outside their homes in Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook.

Mr Cabourn, who has since moved to Clay Cross in Chesterfield, said he acted in self-defence when he hit his long-time neighbour, whom he had an ill-behaved history with.

He pleaded not guilty on 15 August when the trial began at Nottingham Crown Court, despite admitting he killed Mr Youd in self-defence.

The jury began deliberating earlier today (23 August) and delivered their verdict in court this afternoon around 2.40.

Alan Youd and Arthur Cabourn lived next-door to one another on Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook Credit: Google Maps

Mr Cabourn told the jury he had to do what he thought was right to protect himself when Mr Youd approached at him.

He claims Mr Youd, a dad-of-two, charged at him with speed and lunged at him, hitting him in the face. Mr Cabourn said, "as a result, I have lost it and hit him in the face back."

Mr Cabourn then retaliated with a punch to the left side of Mr Youd's jaw, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

The fatal punch was consistent with a blunt trauma blow, meaning it was it was thrown with force. Cabourn suffered minor injuries.

Speaking in front of the jury, he said: "I have just got to live with this for the rest of my life."