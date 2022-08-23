Man who caused death of Shirebrook neighbour found not guilty of manslaughter
A 60-year-old man accused of the manslaughter of his next-door neighbour has been found not guilty by a jury.
Arthur Cabourn has been on trial after punching his neighbour Alan Youd, 69, in a fight outside their homes in Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook.
Mr Cabourn, who has since moved to Clay Cross in Chesterfield, said he acted in self-defence when he hit his long-time neighbour, whom he had an ill-behaved history with.
He pleaded not guilty on 15 August when the trial began at Nottingham Crown Court, despite admitting he killed Mr Youd in self-defence.
The jury began deliberating earlier today (23 August) and delivered their verdict in court this afternoon around 2.40.
Mr Cabourn told the jury he had to do what he thought was right to protect himself when Mr Youd approached at him.
He claims Mr Youd, a dad-of-two, charged at him with speed and lunged at him, hitting him in the face. Mr Cabourn said, "as a result, I have lost it and hit him in the face back."
Mr Cabourn then retaliated with a punch to the left side of Mr Youd's jaw, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
The fatal punch was consistent with a blunt trauma blow, meaning it was it was thrown with force. Cabourn suffered minor injuries.
Speaking in front of the jury, he said: "I have just got to live with this for the rest of my life."