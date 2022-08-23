Play Brightcove video

Members of the protest group blocked roads outside the terminal near Tamworth on Tuesday morning

Roads in Warwickshire have been blocked after fossil fuel activists from the Just Stop Oil group gathered outside the Kingsbury oil terminal.

The environmental group has previously targeted the terminal, and today's incidents follow similar activity in Essex - where the group blocked access to two terminals.

Just Stop Oil said demonstrators had blocked or attempted to block Trinity Road and Piccadilly Way - the two main access roads to the Kingsbury terminal.

Two supporters of Just Stop Oil also climbed on top of a tanker on Trinity Road after traffic was brought to a halt by the roadblocks.

It is also thought that members of the group dug tunnels near the site - with four activists in two tunnels.

Warwickshire police said officers are still at the terminal and they made three arrests yesterday.

In a statement, police said: "This morning a further four people have been arrested for offences including going equipped and criminal damage."

Police also confirmed that a section of Trinity Road - between the railway bridge and the roundabout - remains closed.

What is Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil describes itself as a "coalition of groups working together to ensure that the government commits to ending all new licenses and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK."

It developed out of the environmental action group Extinction Rebellion, which gained notoriety through a series of actions including blocking major roads in some of the biggest city in the UK.