Tory candidates set to clash over cost of living at Birmingham hustings

The cost-of-living crisis appears set to dominate the latest hustings clash between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as the Tory leadership rivals prepare to go head-to-head in Birmingham.

Ms Truss promised to put the West Midlands “at the heart of our economic revival” ahead of the 10th Tory leadership hustings, while Mr Sunak pledged to turn the UK into a “science superpower”.

But soaring costs and rising inflation are likely to dominate the two-hour event at the cities National Exhibition Centre, amid reports that Foreign Secretary Ms Truss would not ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility for a forecast ahead of the measures she is planning for next month, if she becomes prime minister.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The hustings come amid growing calls for urgent action from the Government to tackle the crisis, even as it was announced that around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of September.

Ahead of the debate Ms Truss set out her plan to boost growth and drive opportunity across the West Midlands.

She said lower taxes, better regulation and supply-side reform will create a favourable environment for the private sector in the region.

Mr Sunak, who called the West Midlands the “birthplace of the first Industrial Revolution”, said he would deliver a “better UK alternative” to the EU’s Horizon funding programme amid a row with the bloc over British participation in the flagship science scheme.

The Labour Party continues to hit out at the two candidates and the “zombie” Downing Street administration.