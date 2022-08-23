A drought has officially been declared in the West Midlands after a prolonged period of dry and hot weather in recent weeks.

Despite recent rainfall in areas across the West Midlands, the Environment Agency said it was not enough to replenish rivers or reservoirs to normal levels.

However, water officials said the drought is not a threat to essential water supplies.

A hosepipe ban has not been issued after water suppliers have confirmed there is enough water to meet business and household needs.

The National Drought Group met to declare the West Midlands as the tenth English region in drought. There are only four regions in England that are not in drought.

The Environment Agency says drought status will remain in place until the areas see a sustained average or above average rainfall in the coming months.

The chief executive of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, said a "complete gear change" is necessary to avoid drought in the future.

He said: "Both for the coming year and, with the impact of climate change, for the coming decade, a complete gear change is needed for how water companies and all water users, from farmers to households, think about how they use water and understand its fundamental value."

"This summer should be a wake-up call for how the nation prepares for weather extremes and how we make the very best use of our water resources."