'Action taken' after Red Arrows members accused of bullying and harassment

The Armed Forces Minister has confirmed some members of the Red Arrows have been stood down as an investigation into allegations of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment is carried out.

Mr James Heappey told ITV News that some members of the Red Arrows display team have been removed for this season.

He also said that "the allegations are shocking", before adding that "the investigation is ongoing."

His comments come as members of the Red Arrows are being investigated over allegations of "unacceptable behaviour"

More than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, have provided 250 hours of evidence to an inquiry which began earlier this year, describing the aerobatic display team as "toxic", according to The Times.

A source at the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a number of service personnel, who were part of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are subject to investigation under the administrative action process following allegations of inappropriate behaviours.

Members of the Red Arrows, based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, have also been accused of drunkenness, but an RAF spokesperson has said the allegations were "unfounded".

Mr Heappey said: "Action has been taken by the chain of command both in terms of instigating that investigation visibly" and as the Royal Air Forces Red Arrows' display team features less planes than its usual display.

He said this shows the Royal Air Force's commitment in terms of "doing the right thing in terms of challenging bad conduct and holding those responsible accountable".

"That comes in front of what the RAF looks like as it goes around the world with the Red Arrows," he added.

An MoD source said the inquiry’s final report is with RAF leaders for their consideration.

It is understood that none of the pilots currently on the team are accused of wrongdoing.

In a statement, an RAF spokesperson said: "The RAF has a zero tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and takes action wherever wrongdoing is proven.

"Following allegations of unacceptable behaviour within the Red Arrows, the RAF commissioned a thorough and far-reaching investigation.

"We will not be commenting further on the individual circumstances of specific personnel moves, which have been made without prejudice and are the result of both personal and professional reasons.

"The allegations of Red Arrows pilots flying while intoxicated are unfounded.

"All RAF pilots, in the Red Arrows or otherwise, are subject to strict regulations on alcohol consumption before conducting any flying.

"Safety remains paramount and any pilot found to have breached those regulations would simply not be permitted to fly, and would face disciplinary action."