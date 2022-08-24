Cyclist taken to hospital after 'serious hit and run collision' in Birmingham

West Midlands Police are appealing for a driver to come forward after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run collision in Pype Hayes, on Sunday, August 21.

Officers say a 45-year-old man was riding his bicycle along Chester Road and had his dog on a lead when he was struck by a car as he crossed the pedestrian crossing next to Pype Hayes Park, opposite the junction of Marshbrook Road. The driver of the car initially stopped at the scene before driving off in the direction of Eachelhurst Road, police said.

The cyclist suffered "serious head injuries" and was taken to hospital where he remains in a "critical condition".

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We believe that the driver initially stopped at the scene before driving off leaving the cyclist seriously injured in the road.

“A number of other cars along with members of the public came to the aid of the cyclist.

"Some of these people may have been there when the driver was still there.

"I would ask anyone who was there to get in touch. You could have information that is key to our investigation.

“I would also urge the driver to do the right thing and get in contact with me or my team.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police either via email: FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, use Live Chat on their website www.west-midlands.police.uk or call 101.

People should quote log number 3786 of 21 August.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.