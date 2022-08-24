A girl has been seriously injured in a water main "explosion" near Bradgate Park.

People living near to Badgers Set, in Reservoir Road, by Cropston Reservoir, reported hearing a "loud bang" on Tuesday afternoon followed by "screaming".

Leicestershire Police has confirmed that a female is being treated for unspecified injuries at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Emergency services, including East Midlands Ambulance Service, were called to the scene shortly before 2.20pm.

It is understood that two engineers with CPC Civils, civil engineering contractors working on behalf of Severn Trent Water, were also hurt in the explosion. Their injuries, however, are not believed to be serious.

Health and safety officers from both the firm and utility company were on site this morning, where a large hole can be seen where the road has collapsed, surrounded by debris. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is also reported to have launched an investigation into the incident.

'There is a girl in hospital lucky to be alive'

In a statement, a spokesperson from Severn Trent Water said: "We're aware of an incident that occurred yesterday on Reservoir Road in Cropston when contractors where working on our behalf were upgrading the network.

"Three people were involved, with one person taken to hospital - we'd like to thank the emergency services for their assistance and support".

They said: "The safety and wellbeing of the public, employees and contractors is of paramount importance to us at Severn Trent, and we're conducting a full investigation to determine what has happened.

"The road will remain closed for the time being until the investigation and subsequent repairs are completed".

One Cropston resident posting on Twitter said: "There is a girl in hospital with broken bones, but lucky to be alive."

Another villager, who did not want to be named, said: "I spoke to someone who lives nearby who told me that people heard a loud bang followed by screaming. Some kind of hole had apparently developed in the road and Severn Trent had sent engineers to investigate.

"They must have tapped into something because the water main just blew up. There were two workmen inside the hole at the time who were hurt but not badly.

"However, I was told that a piece of Tarmac had flown across the road in the blast and hit someone in the head."

A police spokesman confirmed a female was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement they said: "We received a call from the East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 2.30pm yesterday, stating that a pipe had burst in Reservoir Road, Cropston, and that a female was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening or life-changing."

He could not confirm the age of the casualty, nor the type or extent of her injuries. He did, however, confirm that HSE has launched an investigation into the incident.

Leicestershire County Highways issued an "emergency" road closure in Reservoir Road, between Station Road and Bradgate Road, following the incident yesterday afternoon. The road is expected to be shut for "up to 21 days".

A spokesperson for the highways authority said: "An emergency temporary road closure is required in Reservoir Road from August 23 for up to 21 days.

"The road is closed between Station Road and Bradgate Road for public safety to allow Severn Trent Water undertake works on a collapsed water main."

Traffic is being diverted along Station Road and Bradgate Road. Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident at 2.20pm yesterday but crews were not required to attend. "The incident was passed on to be dealt with by the police," said a spokesman.

East Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.