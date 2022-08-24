Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed by a group of men while walking through the National Forest in Leicestershire.

The victim - who is in his 20s - was walking in the Willesley Wood, near Oakthorpe at around 6pm on Sunday 21 August when he was followed by a group of eight to 10 men.

Police said he was asked for the time before the top of his head was slashed with a knife and subsequently suffered minor puncture wounds to his abdomen.

He was also punched, knocking him unconscious.

He told police by the time he had regained consciousness, the group had left the woods.

Detective Constable Andrew McGregor of North West Leicestershire Police, said: "I believe Willesley Wood is a popular dog-walking spot and therefore there may have been people in the area on Sunday evening who saw the group or the victim.

"While no arrests have been made at this time, our enquiries are continuing and I’d like anyone who believes they may be able to help to get in touch.

"Any details you’re able to provide could help my investigation."