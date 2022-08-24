A man from West Bromwich has been jailed for seven years for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Hanveer Sunner, 22, of Springfield Crescent, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 23 August).

He will also be included on the sex offenders' register for life.

In 2020, Sunner made contact with a girl on Snapchat. On 9 June he offered to give her a lift to Birmingham City Centre and arranged to meet her in Telford.

But instead he drove her to his friend’s flat in Handsworth, Birmingham.

The girl was given bottles of alcohol and balloon-gas canisters so she became heavily intoxicated before being sexually assaulted by Sunner.

She was reported missing and, with the help of the girl’s family and West Midlands Police, found at the flat locked in a bathroom.

Sunner was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with assaulting a female over 13 by digital penetration.

He denied the charge but was found guilty in an unanimous verdict at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday 12 July.

Detective Constable Ben Hocking said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim that has understandably had a huge impact on her and we commend her bravery and perseverance.

"We would encourage anyone who has concerns about a sexual crime, either recently or in the past, to get in touch.

"You will always be offered our full support."

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting: