Ukrainian independence day marked across Midlands as war enters sixth month

ITV News Central reporter Charlotte Cross went to an event marking independence day in Coventry.

People have gathered at events across the Midlands to mark Ukrainian independence day - six months since Russia invaded the country.

In Birmingham on Monday evening, Ukrainians living in the UK - some of whom may have arrived within the last few months due to the invasion - congregated outside the cities library.

They listened to music and a speech in Ukrainian by President Zelenskyy, while there were craft and cake stalls raising money for humanitarian aid.

In Coventry, a small service was held at a church, attended by many refugees from the country and their sponsors. One of the attendees, Iryna King, says her parents left Nikopol earlier this year due to Russian shelling.

"My parents didn't want to go out," she said. "But the situation just got worse and worse and they started panicking...in ten minutes they packed everything, passports, and they got the last train and they went to the Polish border where we picked them up."

Iryna's parents - Rosa and Ivan - hope to return home one day. "Of course we want to go back after the war," said Ivan. "Hopefully we will have something to come back to. Hopefully our house won't be destroyed."

'Our hearts, soul and blood belong to Ukraine'

People also gathered in Leicester. Around forty Ukrainians gathered around the cities clock tower to remind people that the war is not over.

"I feel so proud of my country," said one woman. "I feel happy and proud of my country."

"It's an extremely important holiday for us," said another. "Other people fight for our independence. We are here to save our children but our hearts, soul and blood belong to Ukraine and we can't wait to come back home."

Whilst usually a day of celebration, it was today mainly about reflection - as people across the region remembered those lost in the fighting over the past six months - and reflected on struggles to come.

Meanwhile outgoing PM Boris Johnson met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

While pledging a further £54 million of military aid, including 2,000 drones to target Moscow's forces, Mr Johnson said the Russian president had "fatally underestimated" the price "the world was willing to pay to support Ukraine".

"If we're paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood," he told a press briefing.