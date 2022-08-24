The parents of a young woman, who suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped, have told ITV they hope to bring her home.

Angel Lynn, 21, was left paralysed and unable to eat unaided, walk or talk after falling out of a van on the A6 in Leicestershire when she was kidnapped by Chay Bowskill on September 17, 2020.

She suffered brain damage and is now unable to communicate, walk or feed herself.

Angel's mother, Nikki Lynn, said earlier this year that her family's life has been changed forever.

"Our whole life has changed for the whole family, it's changed dramatically," she told ITV News Central.

When was Angel Lynn kidnapped?

Angel was 19 when she was bundled into the back of a van she later fell out of onto the A6 Loughborough Road near Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, on 17 September 2020.

Angel's "controlling" boyfriend, Chay Bowskill, and his friend, Rocco Sansome, both 20, were convicted by a jury of kidnapping her.

Bowskill, from Syston, was cleared of "intentionally causing her grievous bodily harm", after it became unclear precisely how she left the vehicle.

He was also convicted of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Angel during their year-long relationship and perverting the course of justice, by seeking to persuade his mother to withdraw her police statement.

CCTV footage shows Bowskill running after her, grabbing her in a bear hug and carrying her back to the transit van that was then driven away by Sansome - shortly before she ended up injured on the A6 near Mountsorrel at 10.45am.

What are Angel Lynn's injuries?

Angel Lynn suffered life changing brain damage and now needs round the clock care from her family. Credit: BPM media

Angel is unable to communicate, walk or feed herself and needs 24-hour care.

Angel is being treated at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she'll soon have communication equipment fitted to her wheelchair.

It's hoped this will better enable her to communicate with loved ones, by tapping sentences with her right hand.

She is still being fed through a tube in her stomach, but is allowed to lick one ice lolly a week to try to improve her swallowing.

Mum Nikki, says the family are a step closer to bringing Angel home after having extension plans to their home approved.

Plans for their house in Loughborough include a downstairs wet room, a medication and laundry room, and a hoist to be able to transport Angel through to the living room and bedroom.

A crowdfunding page set up to help the family with their extension plans has already raised £150,000.

They hope any leftover money will help pay for specialist medical equipment to support Angel's long-term rehabilitation.

How was Angel Lynn kidnapped?

The kidnap happened after Angel, who was originally lawfully driving the van, had collected Bowskill and Sansome.

At some stage she was arguing with Bowskill and got out and walked off along the road, near Hilltop Garage, in Rothley.

Moments before she left the vehicle, Bowskill accepted telling her he "hated" her and never wanted to see her again.

He told the court they were driving her home to Loughborough when she fell onto the road, via the van's rear sliding side door, as he sat in the front passenger seat.

During the trial, he told the jury she jumped and caused her own injuries, which left him hysterical and distressed.

Where is Chay Bowskill?

Chay Bowskill was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in custody after being convicted of kidnap Credit: Leicestershire Police/PA

Bowskill was jailed for seven and a half years after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

The kidnapper has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal judges.

As part of the sentencing review, the jail term handed to Bowskill for kidnapping Angel has gone up to 12 years, which he will continue to serve at a Young Offenders' Institution.

Angel suffered catastrophic injuries after leaving the vehicle as it travelled at an estimated speed of up to 60mph on the Loughborough-bound carriageway of the A6.