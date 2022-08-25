Play Brightcove video

CCTV has captured the moment a man is run over after trying to get in a white range rover

Shocking CCTV footage shows a man being run over after they jumped into the driver's seat of a Range Rover while it was on the move in Walsall.

In an attempt to escape, the Range Rover begins to reverse as the man dressed in black enters the car on Caldmore Road on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 30s, was dragged backwards by the door, which was still open, and is then seen falling to the ground before getting caught under the wheels.

As the man lies on the road, the white Range Rover drives away with its driver door still open.

A man wearing an orange t-shirt is then seen getting out of the black car, which blocked the Range Rover, and running over to the man on the ground.

West Midlands Ambulance says the man who was run over was left with "not serious" injuries. They were called to the incident around 5:40pm on Wednesday.

A shop worker said they were serving customers when they heard the commotion which sounded "like a big bang".

They added: "Everybody started looking outside, by the time people went outside, the white Range Rover drove past.

"People were saying that a guy had gotten run over. We were all shocked to hear what happened, it came out of the blue."

Police have said they are working to track down the driver and the car.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: " We understand that the man had approached the car which then reversed, knocking him to the ground and dragging him a short way, before it was driven off.

"The man, in his 30s, suffered leg and head injuries and after being treated by paramedics at the scene was taken for further treatment at hospital. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We're working to track down the driver and the car, registration GF12 GZE, which was reported stolen from an address in Walsall at around 4am on Tuesday (23 August).

"Officers are accessing and assessing CCTV footage from the area and witnesses are being spoken with.

"Anyone with information can contact us calling 101, quoting 20/751582/22."