Seven people have been arrested after throwing fireworks at police vans and in the air in Coventry.

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested the suspects, aged between 15 to 48, across multiple addresses in the city.

The arrests took place throughout Wednesday of those suspected of being involved in the disorder which saw disruption across parts of the city on Sunday 21 August.

The suspects remain in police custody for questioning.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said three stolen bikes have also been recovered as detectives have been working to identify those involved in the disorder.

They said: "This includes reviewing hours of CCTV, mobile phone and body cam footage as well as speaking to witnesses."

Detective Inspector Stew Lewis from Force CID, said: "There is absolutely no justification for this sort of behaviour. Intimidation and risking the lives of members of the public is just unacceptable.

"The footage we have seen so far shows fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air where members of the public could have got injured.

"Anyone who takes part in this type of behaviour needs to understand that they risk being arrested, charged with criminal offences and could potentially be jailed."

Officers remain in the local area to offer reassurance to the community and business owners.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 1705 of 21 August.