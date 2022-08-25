Brendan Rodgers was asked today during a press conference if he is feeling any pressure.

It seems a strange question to ask but mid-week chants from opposing and home fans regarding his future at the club were noticeable as the Foxes just managed to beat League Two Stockport County on penalties in the EFL Cup.

The season is only three games old, but Leicester haven't yet won and with the Foxes also having not yet made a notable signing in this transfer window, you can forgive fans for being a little concerned.

Added to this is the speculation surrounding defender Wesley Fofana. He has been the subject of multiple bids from Chelsea (the very club Leicester play this weekend).

Rodgers insisted he was once again not for sale, but at the same time, every player has a price and Leicester could sell if Chelsea meet his valuation, though Rodgers said that he wasn't sure what will happen next. But the fact that this dominated today's press conference illustrates that it is a distraction the club does not need right now.

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana (left) and Watford's Dan Gosling battle for the ball Credit: PA

On the plus side, with the transfer window closing in a week's time, Rodgers hasn't ruled out being able to bring in one or two new players.

Despite the start to Leicester's season, mood in the camp is good and remains positive.

"I'm one of the last people that will lose their optimism," says the boss and he will believe he is the one to turn this around.

Of course the Foxes' start to the season needs looking at in context.

There's been a European semi final at the King Power last season, successive 5th place finishes and a FA Cup trophy to show off.

The side finished 8th last season missing out on European football again but Leicester are now a side that supporters expect to see challenging within the top 8 of the Premier League.

I don't think anyone at the club seriously considers Leicester's Premier League place to be under threat this season but it is obvious that the stakes have got higher.

Rivals Forest have spent a small fortune on their squad this season in their first Premier League campaign for 23 years.

Although again, context needs mentioning, in that the overhaul of a Championship side was needed, it shows you the lengths clubs will go to stay in the top flight.

But should fans be concerned by form and the lack of transfer activity?

Well Leicester have undoubtedly a talented squad that is capable of finishing in the top half but the short term concern will be the next two weeks.

Games against big spenders Chelsea and a resurgent Manchester United will be difficult. If the club does sell Fofana, is the money available to be invested quickly and before deadline day?

If he does not leave, can Brendan Rodgers depend on him and bring him back into the side? He said today that the commitment has to be there from the player in order for that to happen.

By September we will have a better idea of the above and this will be key in understanding how the season will unfold.