Protesters have gathered with pots and pans outside energy company E.ON's headquarters in Nottingham, as anger grows over the energy price cap costs.

They're angry as home-owners on typical energy tariffs will pay an extra £1,578 a year from October for their gas and electricity - news that's been met with widespread dismay.

The protest against energy bills rising in Nottingham Credit: ITV News Central/Rajiv Popat

The cost of heating our homes, cooking our meals and everything else we often use our gas or electricity for without thinking, will now cost over 80 per cent more.

The protest outside E.ON HQ in Nottingham Credit: ITV News Central/Rajiv Popat

In a statement, E.ON said:

“Global gas prices continue to reach record levels and this has affected the costs suppliers pay and the bills we have to pass on to customers.

"We know these are difficult times and we’d urge any of our customers who are struggling to get in touch as there are ways we can help, such as through our E.ON Next Energy Fund.

"We will also be issuing the £400 payment as part of the Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme and our customers can find out more about how this payment will be sent to them here.“We closely monitor the level and type of support our customers need, which includes working with support agencies such as StepChange, Citizens Advice and Energy Advice Scotland and we have dedicated phone lines for customers at risk of being off supply or in other emergency situations.

"Customers are able to contact us 24/7 by WhatsApp, social media and email, and we also have information and support on our website to help customers with their individual queries.”

Meanwhile Labour’s West Midlands Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil, says he has “serious fears” crime will “spike” because of the cost-of-living crisis, criticising the Government for a lack of emergency budget measures.

Tom McNeil, West Midlands Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner

Mr McNeil said:

“Today’s news that the typical household energy bill could rise to £3,549 is devastating for families across the region.

“The fact that no emergency budget has been called to bring in measures to combat this has left me with serious fears of a spike in crime.

“I have repeated my concerns that the cost-of-living crisis is going to push people into desperation.

“While there is absolutely no excuse for crime, we have to be realistic that poverty and desperation will mean more young people are exploited into drug dealing and other crimes.”

What is the energy price cap ?

The new energy price cap will rise to £3,549, announced today by regulator Ofgem.

It will come into force from October 1st - pushing the cost of living crisis to new heights.

Here what it's about - and what it means.

The last price cap increase in April put the average energy bill up to £1971 per year.

This latest rise will push annual bills up to an average of £3549 from October 1st - with predictions that that figure could increase to at least £5300 in three months time.

So what is the energy price cap ? It's a limit imposed by the regulator Ofgem on what suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity.

It's based on a range of factors.

These include:

-wholesale energy prices, which make up around half of the bill and change depending on market conditions

network costs - building and running the system of pipes and wires that bring energy to your home

operating costs - the administration of billing and meter reading services

a profit margin, so that suppliers can reap a return

How much will it cost to run household appliances ?

Reporter Lewis Warner has been measuring how much basic things like boiling kettle water or running a laundry machine cost now - compared to how much they will cost after October.

