CCTV has captured the moment a gang of thieves targeted a warehouse in Birmingham to steal up to £1 million-worth of coffee machines.

The raiders broke in through a skylight in the roof of a warehouse in Witton, just before midnight on Tuesday 23 August.

It contained hundreds of high-end commercial coffee machines worth up to £5,000 each that were made in the factory next door.

Up to £1million of coffee machines and grinders produced in the factory next door were stolen from a warehouse in Witton

A lorry stolen from a bed firm was used to begin loading up pallets upon pallets of the coffee machines.

The owner estimates up to 250 machines and grinders worth between £500,000 to £1 million had been stolen.

However, as CCTV shows, one lorry just wasn't enough for the thieves.

They brought in a second once the first was full - stripping the warehouse bare of its contents.

At just after 2am on Wednesday, one unmasked thief, seemingly exhausted from all the heavy lifting, decides to take a break.

Owner Frank Maxwell, who started the business in 1963, said he simply couldn't believe what he saw on CCTV.

The 87-year-old said: "The first thought was how on earth are we going to reproduce all those items? How on earth, with the present situation, are we going to make them for the right sort of money?

"What we made over a period of time - with components that we made with metal costing £2,000 a tonne as opposed to £10,000 today - means that all of those items are going to have to be made at a much more ridiculously high price, with a much closer profit margin for sure.

Owner Frank Maxwell said he was "devastated" by the discovery that almost £1 million in goods had been stolen from his warehouse

"I think that devastation hit me like a pain in the stomach, you just don't know what to do. You can't figure out how you're going to resolve the situation.

"There's a 60-person workforce there and they all depend on us making the right decision and here we are, robbers have come in and have deprived the family of the employees of their livelihood and of course they've affected the company."

West Midlands Police teams are currently examining the CCTV footage.