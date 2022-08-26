A personal trainer pushed a 10-year-old-boy in a wheelchair from Bloxwich to Blackpool, to raise money for his young client's treatment.

Craig Timmins, 36, started the 111 mile walk at 5am on Thursday in his home town, near Walsall. He and Tommy completed 64 miles on the day one and finished the journey at 7.15pm tonight (26 August).

The pair also reached their fundraising target of £10,000, the cost of a year's physio for Tommy, in the final hour of the challenge.

Craig (right) describes Tommy (left) as 'always having a smile on his face' Credit: Craig Timmins

"Tommy is an inspiring young boy who always has a smile on his face," said Craig.

"Tommy has become a family friend through being his brother, mum and uncle's personal trainer. When I heard the funding had been cut I felt I had to do something."

"If I can help out, I'll do it," he explained. "For those that know me know I love to do these fitness fundraising challenges towards community causes."

Tommy Brown contracted meningitis when he was young, with those close to him saying it was having a "significant effect on his quality of life."

He has physiotherapy twice a week but the funding is soon stopping for reasons that ahave not been disclosed, and this is out of the family's hands.