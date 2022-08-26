Pilot dead after light aircraft crash in Herefordshire

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed at an airfield.

West Mercia Police said the man, who is in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene at Shobdon Airfield near Leominster, Herefordshire, at 10.07am on Friday.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival we discovered a fixed-wing light aircraft that had come down at the airfield.“

"There was one male patient still within the aircraft.“

Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Nobody else was injured and no one else was on board the fixed-wing aircraft.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “No other aircraft was involved.

"The AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) will investigate the causes of the crash.

”An air ambulance and paramedics were sent to the scene, shortly after the alarm was raised.

