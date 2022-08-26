A man from Lincolnshire has become one of the first to be jailed for non-fatal strangulation under new laws.

Benjamin Flatters, 32, of Dorchester Road, Spalding, appeared in Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday 24 August where he pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation.

He was sentenced to 34 months in jail.

Non-fatal strangulation was introduced as a new chargeable offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin, from the PVP (Protecting Vulnerable Persons) Unit, said: "Domestic abuse is absolutely a priority for Lincolnshire Police and for the perpetrator in this case to receive a 34-month custodial sentence sends a strong message to perpetrators.

"I hope that the victim in this case feels a sense of justice for what they went through."

He added that he was hopeful the almost three-year sentence would encourage more victims to come forward and report domestic abuse.

Flatters was also handed a 10-year restraining order, preventing him from having any contact with his victim, who has not been named.

It comes as under the new laws, those found guilty of non-fatal strangulation can receive a maximum sentence of five years.

According to police, victims of strangulation may be left with little or even no physical marks.

This previously meant charging the offender with actual bodily harm or common assault, which "did not reflect the serious nature of the act".

Those in immediate danger are reminded by police to always call 999. If it is not safe for them to speak, they can press the five key twice when prompted to alert the police.

