A physiotherapist pushed a 10-year-old-boy in a wheelchair from Bloxwich to Blackpool, to raise money for his young client's treatment.

Craig Timmins, 36, started the 111 mile walk at 5am on Thursday (25 August) in his home town, near Walsall, where he is also a personal trainer.

He and Tommy completed 64 miles on the day one and finished the journey at 7.15pm tonight (26 August).

The pair also reached their fundraising target of £10,000, the cost of a year's physio for Tommy, in the final hour of the challenge.

Craig said: "Tommy is an inspiring young boy who always has a smile on his face."

"Through the treatment, Tommy has become more of a personal friend through his mum, rather than a client. When I heard the funding had been cut I felt I had to do something."

Craig (right) describes Tommy (left) as 'always having a smile on his face' Credit: Craig Timmins

"If I can help out, I'll do it," he explained. "For those that know me know I love to do these fitness fundraising challenges towards community causes."

Talking to us, with just six miles to go on Craig puffed: "It's been a challenge but an absolute pleasure as well."

"Tommy likes Blackpool and I knew we had to do something. It's just been amazing to do."

"In the past, I've done challenges like 1000 'barbell of my bodyweight' squats - where I squatted a barbell of 90kg because that was my weight at the time, a 24-hour spin cycle without stopping, a 24-hour gym training challenge."

Tommy Brown contracted meningitis when he was young.

The condition is described by those close to him as having a "significant effect on his quality of life."

He has physiotherapy twice a week but the funding is soon stopping for reasons that are have not been disclosed, which are out of the family's hands.

