A teenage boy has been arrested after a group of 50 youths stormed into a Mcdonald's in Nottingham and stole food and drinks.

The 15-year-old, who remains in custody, is being questioned on suspicion of burglary and affray.

The group of 50 stormed into the fast food restaurant around 9pm on Sunday (21 August).

It is believed some of the youths in the large group jumped the counter at McDonald's on Clumber Street to gain access to the kitchen.

Once they had stolen items being prepared a number of them left the premises.

Around 20 of the group stayed in the restaurant and were threatening and abusive towards staff.

Police believe the same group then went on to cause disturbances at KFC in Milton Street and Cineworld at the Cornerhouse on the same evening.

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have been working tirelessly on this investigation and are continuing to make significant progress in identifying those responsible.

"Although today’s arrest is a positive step, our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward either via 101 or Crimestoppers."

A spokesperson for McDonald's said they are aware of the incident and are "shocked and appalled".

They added it "has absolutely no place in our restaurants".