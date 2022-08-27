'Four Lads in Jeans' statue unveiled at spot of famous photo

A statue has been unveiled outside Birmingham's New Street station where a picture of four men was taken that went viral online.

Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey were snapped in 2019 and they received negative comments online for how they were dressed.

The photograph has been widely shared across multiple platforms which has allowed the friends to build a media career out of their fame.

The group posted the photo on instagram after a night out in Birmingham. Credit: Instagram @fourladsinjeans

The group spoke to ITV Central about the abuse they had faced.

They decided to put the original photo up for auction with an undisclosed percentage of the sale will go to cyberbullying charity, The CyberSmile Foundation.

Today, the guys visited the spot where the famous photo was taken as a bronze coloured papier-mâché statue was placed there to commemorate the image.

The statue will be there for two days as part of the Birmingham Weekender Festival.

