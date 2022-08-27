Ospreys breed for first time in 200 years in Leicestershire

For the first time in 200 years, ospreys have breed at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire. It comes after an eight-year-long biodiversity project to encourage the species' return.Ospreys were thought to have been persecuted to extinction in the UK during the 1800s. However, they were first spotted back on UK soil in 1997, sparking the introduction of the Rutland Osprey Project.

Credit: Beth Dunstan, Belvoir

Platforms were put down in secret locations throughout Belvoir Castle to encourage nesting, and eight years later, two osprey chicks have been born.

Beth Dunstan, the Environmental Project Manager at Belvoir Castle said, "We are delighted to have attracted ospreys naturally back to Belvoir after all this time."We first became aware ospreys were visiting the area eight years ago and since then we have worked to identify potential sites for nesting platforms on the estate, and then maintain them each year. "It was a case of hoping 'if we build it, they will come', and thanks to good site selection, within a few seasons a male was naturally prospecting both of the two platforms we had built at secret locations on the estate.

Credit: Jon Scrimshaw Instinctive Photography

"The male was identified by his ring as '4K', who hatched at Rutland Water in 2013. He is fitted with a satellite tag so we are able to follow his amazing migration back to Guinea in Africa each autumn - over 3,000 miles away - and his return trip back to Belvoir each spring. "Having had a few false starts in past seasons, he finally established a pair bond with an unringed, probably Scottish-born, female this year. We crossed our fingers and hoped for success and are thrilled with the two chicks reared, who were ringed recently, and have now fledged."