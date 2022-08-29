A driver has died after two cars collided on the A1 Great North Road in rural Leicestershire, police have confirmed.

The crash involved a grey Honda CRV and a black Volvo XC90 on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at its junction with the A606, police said.

The vehicles collided around 10pm on Saturday just east of Rutland Water and close to Stamford on Leicestershire's border with Lincolnshire.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, Leicestershire Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw either car immediately prior to the collision.

"Was anything about the manner in which either car was being driven that concerned to you – that you didn’t think too much about at the time, but which now seems significant?

"If you have any dashcam footage and you were driving in the area at around the time of the collision, we’d like to see it. It will help us find out what happened in this collision.

"Any little piece of information will help us identify what’s happened and how the cars came to be in collision with one another."

Anyone with information should call Leicestershire Police on 101. Alternatively, report information on the force’s website.