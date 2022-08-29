Multiple fire crews have been deployed to tackle a blaze at a hotel in Coventry.

Firefighters arrived at the Allesley Hotel on Birmingham Road, Allesley, this afternoon to extinguish the fire.

Police officers also arrived to respond to the incident. Birmingham Road in Allesley was earlier closed from the Rainbow Pub with traffic diverted, but has since been reopened.

An eyewitness at the scene said emergency services arrived "very quickly" to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters from Canley, Coventry and Foleshill attended the blaze within minutes of it being reported.

West Midlands Fire Service said they believe the blaze was started deliberate Credit: WMFS

Air ambulance paramedics were also spotted along Birmingham Road, however it is unclear if anyone suffered any injuries.

In a tweet, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews from Coventry and Birmingham have attended a deliberate fire at a void hotel in Allesley, Coventry.

"Initial crews arrived within five [minutes] and took quick and assertive action to stop the spread of fire and prevent further damage to the building. Birmingham Road is now open."