Police have released a new image of a man they hope to speak to following a disorder in Coventry - after fireworks were thrown at them.

The latest appeal from West Midlands Police comes just days after the force released a video showing fireworks repeatedly being hurled at a police van, putting police officers and members of the public in danger.

The force has also confirmed they will be deploying more officers in the Henley and Longford areas across the bank holiday weekend.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Our investigation into the disorder continues and we want to thank those who have got in touch with information.

"A review of CCTV, body cam and mobile phone footage continues.

"Arrests have taken place across Coventry this week with eight people arrested in connection with the disorder so far. "Seven people have been released on police bail with strict bail conditions that are actively being monitored."

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of affray and vehicle offences after a disorder took place across Coventry Credit: West Midlands Police

Police have also confirmed that a 30-year-old man, who was charged with driving offences was remanded to appear at court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Stew Lewis from Force CID, said: "If you recognise anyone from the video clip, we would urge you to get in touch. I would also appeal to those people in the clip, get in touch or expect a visit from us very soon.

"We have released footage of fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air not only to identify those responsible, but also to show the real risk to members of the public. This could so easily have resulted in people being seriously injured.

"Although our investigation is moving at a fast pace, we still need the public to get in touch with any information they might have.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 1705 of 21 August. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."