Police divers have recovered a body from a river in the search for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Kim Baker of Edwinstowe, had last been seen by family members on August 12, and she was reported missing five days later.

The 57-year-old’s disappearance led to officers carrying out extensive searches in and around the Edwinstowe area.

On Saturday, August 27 specialist police divers from Nottinghamshire Police recovered a body from a section of the River Maun.

The river runs from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, east through Mansfield and towards the River Meden.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "At this stage, although we are not in a position to formally confirm the woman's identity, we do believe the body is that of Kim.

"Her family have been told and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time."

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.