A gunman remains on the loose after a woman was shot as violence unfolded in Perry Barr.

West Midlands Police say there have been no arrests following the shooting on Friday evening in Birmingham.

A woman, who is in her 20s, has been discharged from hospital after suffering suspected gunshot wounds following the incident in Walsall Road.

She had attended hospital with what was thought to be a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police believe one else was hurt. West Midlands Police released an update today (Monday) and said: "No arrests, our enquiries are ongoing."

The force had issued a previous statement which said: "We were called to reports of gunshots being fired in Old Walsall Road, Perry Barr, at around 9.30 pm on Fri (August 26).

"Officers attended although no one was found with any injuries."

Police have cordoned off the area in Perry Barr Credit: BPM Media

Police said: "A short time later a woman in her 20s presented at hospital with what's understood to be a gunshot wound to her arm. Her injuries are not serious and we're exploring whether this is connected."

A man who asked to remain anonymous described hearing a "loud bang" before terrified locals ran away.

He said: "We saw everything from start to finish. We were terrified to be honest and ran inside.

"It is scary. It happened across the road and there were about 15 to 20 lads there and a girl arguing and she had a snooker cue in her hand."

"I thought they were just going to continue arguing and me and my colleague were standing outside minding our own business.

"We just heard a bang, a loud bang, and when we looked we saw everybody running."

Police say they are reviewing CCTV as the force's enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via Live Chat on the website and quote log 3713 of August 26.