A 35-year-old man died in a fatal car crash after being passenger in a suspected stolen vehicle.

It's also alleged the car failed to stop for police.

The incident, that happened just after 9am last Sunday, saw the fleeing car hit a tree on Hawton Road, Newark.

Anthony Riley, from Clipstone, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking as well as failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The driver appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court yesterday (29 August) Credit: PA Images

The 32-year-old was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court yesterday.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries but the passenger died at the scene.

His family have been informed and supported by trained officers.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard procedure.