Birmingham reggae stars feature on Handsworth mural

Play Brightcove video

A mural depicting some of the greatest names of the Birmingham reggae scene has been unveiled in Handsworth Park. Musicians including UB40, Apache Indian and Ranking Rodger feature on the mural, designed by local artist Bunny James.

The artwork is part of the park's Simmer Down festival, in connection with the Black Heritage Walks Network and UCAN Birmingham.

Creative leaders say consultations with families and young people highlighted an appetite to deliver 'welcome projects' to help Handsworth recover from the pandemic.

Play Brightcove video

They say the mural, which is painted on the wall of the Blue Play Centre, is part of a wider collection of Black Heritage in the Midlands.