Police have released CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to, as part of an investigation into a Radford churchyard arson.

Officers are tracing the individual after a fire was started in an outhouse of the church grounds around 9.40pm on 27 May 2022.

Emergency services were called to All Saints’ Church, on Raleigh Street, Radford, following reports of a fire which damaged a gas pipe and left the church temporarily without heating or hot water.

The police are now appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Nottinghamshire Police Constable Mitchell Thomas said: "We believe that this fire was started deliberately and are determined to find whoever was responsible.

"It really should go without saying but this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our society."

Mr Thomas adds: "Thankfully emergency services were able to quickly contain this fire and nobody sustained any injuries.

"It’s important that the man in these pictures comes forward, as we believe he may have some vital information that could assist our investigation.

"We’d ask anyone who recognises this man, or has any other information that could aid our inquiries, to get in touch with us straight away."

Prevention manager, Chris Clark, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We take deliberate fire setting very seriously at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and work hard to discourage this behaviour.

"We will always be there for our communities when you are in need, but not only do deliberate fires put people at risk, they take us away from other emergencies.

"In an exceptionally busy summer period, this behaviour is highly dangerous.

"If you know any information about deliberate fire setting in your community, I strongly encourage you report it."