Human remains have been found in a skip at a cemetery in the West Midlands prompting police to open a large forensic investigation.

Several blue tents have been set up at Tipton Cemetery, in Tipton, following the discovery on Saturday.

Police sealed off a section of the Alexandra Road site - which is run by Sandwell Council - and forensics carried out work over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A picture from the scene shows several officers surrounding three forensic tents set up next to a yellow skip.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after human remains were found in a skip at Tipton Cemetery, Alexandra Road, on Saturday evening (August 27).

"The area has been cordoned off for further searches to be carried out.

"They will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. There is no information linking this discovery to a criminal investigation at this stage."

Sandwell Council would not comment on the police activity but said the cemetery was "open as usual today".