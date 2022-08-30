There are long delays on the M6 in Birmingham after a lorry spilled diesel across the carriageway following a collision with a car.

The collision took place shortly after 6am Southbound near the Spaghetti Junction.

National Highways West Midlands said southbound was closed earlier between Junction 7 at Great Barr and Junction 6 Gravelly Hill, however congestion remains.

Two lanes have reopened but two remain closed and there are still delays of around 45 minutes.

Roads and traffic monitoring service Inrix reported: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accident, two cars involved on M6 in both directions between J7 A34 Birmingham Road (Great Barr) and J6 A38 Tyburn Road (Spaghetti Junction)."

The National Highways West Midlands has released travel information and advice for motorists.

National Highways West Midlands said: "The M6 in the West Midlands is closed southbound between J7 (Great Barr) and J6 (Gravelly Hill) due to a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car.

"As a result, there is an extensive diesel spillage across the carriageway. Emergency services including Central Motorway Police Group are in attendance."

What is the diversion route to follow?

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs: