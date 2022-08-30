Two men have appeared in court after being charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Leicester.

A 31-year-old from Wolverhampton and a 29-year-old from Birmingham are being held in remand after appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Roger Lightbourne, 31, of York Street, Wolverhampton, was charged last week with attempted murder following the incident on Tuesday 26 July.

Lightbourne has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between 24 July and 28 July 2022.

A second man, Gary Smith, 29, of Quarry Walk, Birmingham, was charged earlier this month with attempted murder in connection with the same incident in Upperton Road.

He has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on 9 August 2022.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being found injured outside a property in Upperton Road, Leicester, at about 1am on 26 July.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Leicestershire Police said a 27-year-old woman - who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail - had been further arrested last week on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and had again been bailed.

A 19-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder last month, remains on bail.