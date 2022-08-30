When Boris Johnson championed his proposals for new devolution deals back in July he declared there was " no reason why our great counties cannot benefit from the same powers as we have devolved to city leaders."

Today's announcement of an East Midlands deal is an effort to prove that promises can be turned into action.

It's firmly linked to the government's 'Levelling up' agenda - increasing the profile and importance of smaller rural counties who until now have had to watch the big cities take all the money and the glory.

The devil may well be in the detail. The £1.4 billion granted over 30 years to the East Midlands works out at £516 per head for the 2.2 million residents of the new country combined authority - compare that to the £660 per head granted in York and North Yorkshire and £815 per head handed to the West of England in 2017.

However the announcement has been given a warm welcome by civic leaders in the two counties of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and by the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce who say the deal " removes obstacles to decision-making , enhances our ability to attract investment and ultimately creates a more business -friendly environment."

The missing component? Could that be Leicester and Leicestershire?

Synonymous with the East Midlands but no part of the deal announced today.

I spoke to the Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby to ask quite simply "why?"

In reply he said there is nothing to gain from being included because as elected mayor for the past 11 years he is quite happy with the money that has been coming their way - adding that Leicester and Leicestershire can more than hold their own in securing success and profile.

The formalities and the legislation to create a new Combined County Authority for the East Midlands are still to be thrashed out. Once established Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire will have a joint presence at future negotiations for government money. A regional mayor would be elected in 2024.

A cynic might argue that once in place a hard pressed government has someone else to blame when things go wrong!