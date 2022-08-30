A devolution deal has been announced for the East Midlands worth almost one and a half billion pounds.

It covers Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire as well as Derby and Nottingham - although Leicestershire and Leicester are absent from a statement announcing the proposals.

All four mayors from the aforementioned areas agreed to devolution in principal, after they met with Greg Clarke MP, the levelling up secretary, at the Rolls Royce HQ in Derby. It's yet to begin, however - with each leader agreeing to consult with businesses and residents before reporting back.

Devolution deal would mean the East Midlands getting its own elected mayor - similar to the West Midlands, or Greater Manchester, both of which have a representative: Andy Street in the first and Andy Burnham in the second.

That Mayor would have control over certain budgets. It's claimed the proposals would mean £38 million pounds being directly injected into the regions economy every year, for thirty years.

(L) Andy Street, Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands, and (R) Andy Burnham, Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester. Credit: PA

In a joint statement, the leaders of councils in Derby, Nottingham, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire said, “We welcome the £1.14 billion devolution deal from the Government on offer for our region. It’s fantastic news.

“We want to make the most of every penny so this can be used to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“We haven’t always had the same level of funding or influence as other areas, which has held us back.

“There is a lot still to be agreed, and this is the beginning of the journey, not the end. We’re determined to build on this deal over time, as other areas have done.”

Greg Clarke added that it was a "momentous day."

“Devolving powers away from Whitehall and giving local leaders the resource to determine their own destiny is at the heart of our levelling up agenda and this devolution deal does exactly that," he said.

However Leicester and Leicestershire are not included in the plans. Labour's Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby told ITV News Central that being part of the devolution would not necessarily benefit his area.

He said he was happy with the amount of money coming his way and was confident that his region could succeed outside a devolved area.

What would devolution mean for the East Midlands?

Local and district councils would still exist - but a larger, combined authority would be created. That would have responsibility for big issues: such as regeneration, transport, and employment across the whole area.

The East Midlands would elect its own Mayor - the first could perhaps be installed in May 2024.

The Mayor would work with councils and central government to tackle major issues.

Proponents also say devolution would make it easier for the region to tackle climate change, and would mean money could be more focused to deal with issues most affecting the East Midlands.

