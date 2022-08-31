Drivers warned to expect delays after vehicle fire on M6

Drivers are being warned to avoid the M6 southbound due to a vehicle fire.

National highways for the West Midlands say the incident has taken place between junction 3 at Coventry and junction 2 at the M69 just after 1am this morning.

Traffic officers and the fire service attended the incident and the blaze has now been extinguished.

Highways bosses say that the road remains closed this morning while they assess the road.

In a series of tweets National Highways: West Midlands wrote: " The #M6 southbound is closed between J3 (#Coventry) and J2 (#M69) due to a vehicle fire.

"Emergency services and Traffic Officers are en route to scene. Delays are beginning to build on approach. Please avoid the area if possible and allow extra journey time.

The latest tweet reads: "Reminder - The #M6 southbound remains closed between J3 (#Coventry) and J2 (#M69) following an earlier vehicle fire.

"Unfortunately, we don't have an estimate for reopening at this stage but we will update this feed when we have more information. Please avoid the area if possible."