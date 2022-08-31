Leicester City confirm Wesley Fofana transfer to Chelsea

Leicester City has confirmed defender Wesley Fofana's transfer to Chelsea football club.

The clubs have now reached an agreement for the transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Frenchman joined Leicester from St Etienne in October 2020.

In a statement, Leicester City said: "Wesley moves to west London after two seasons with the Foxes, having joined the Club from French side Saint Etienne in 2020."

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana (left) and Watford's Dan Gosling battle for the ball Credit: PA

It adds: "He departs as an FA Cup winner, having helped City lift the trophy for the first time in 2021, and with a reputation as one of the world’s most promising young defenders firmly established."

The club added that Fofana has made 52 appearances for the Club, including 37 in the Premier League and 11 across two European campaigns.

Leicester City said: "He departs with the thanks of everyone at Leicester City and the Club’s best wishes for the next phase of his career."